Story highlights Hillary Clinton is letting up on fundraising events

She's ceded that role to running mate Tim Kaine

San Francisco (CNN) Hillary Clinton has moved away from the donor circuit after an August of nonstop fundraising, ceding that role to her running mate Tim Kaine.

Since Sept. 1, Kaine has headlined 25 fundraisers in 12 states and Washington, DC, while Clinton has only held eight.

Kaine continues his fundraising blitz on Wednesday in California with multiple events in the Bay Area, including a luncheon featuring two long-time Republican donors.

Kaine will appear at the Atherton home of Jillian Manus, a Republican donor, philanthropist and businesswoman. The event will be co-hosted by HP CEO Meg Whitman, who ran for California governor as a Republican in 2010. Whitman endorsed Clinton in August, writing in a statement that she would vote for and donate to Clinton.

According to average ticket prices and attendance figures provided by the Clinton campaign, Kaine has raised over $16 million in September. Clinton has raised around $13 million by the same standard.

