Clinton Foundation to lay off dozens of staffers

Story highlights Clinton Global Initiative staff are facing layoffs at the end of the year

The layoffs come at the same time as Bill Clinton is expected to address the organization

(CNN) The Clinton Foundation will lay off dozens of Clinton Global Initiative staff at the end of 2016, according to officials with the group.

All full-time CGI employees will have their jobs with benefits through the end of the year, according to the officials, who said those leaving at that point were provided with other jobs available within the Clinton Foundation that will continue.

The Clinton Foundation, particularly the Clinton Global Initiative, is preparing to undergo wholesale changes at the end of the year given the chances that Hillary Clinton will be elected president in November. The annual Clinton Global Initiative event will end this year -- whether Clinton wins or not -- and Bill Clinton is preparing to leave the board of the Clinton Foundation should his wife win in November.

The layoffs were first reported by Politico

The foundation also announced this year that if Clinton wins the presidency, it will stop taking new contributions from foreign or corporate donors.

Read More