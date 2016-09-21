Ukrainian President says he wasn't snubbed by Trump; cites scheduling conflict

Story highlights Chris Coons said Donald Trump rejected a requested meeting with the President of Ukraine

Coons linked Trump's decision to questions about the GOP nominee's relationship with Russia

(CNN) Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says he and Donald Trump missed a chance to meet this week due to scheduling problems -- a different version of events than put forward by a Democratic senator.

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware said Wednesday that Poroshenko sought a meeting with the GOP nominee during the United Nations General Assembly in New York but was ignored.

"Earlier this summer, I led a bipartisan delegation to Eastern Europe. We visited Ukraine in particular, and I know President Poroshenko of Ukraine was seeking a meeting with Donald Trump while he was in New York meeting with the president of Egypt, and was rejected," the Delaware Democrat told CNN "New Day" host Chris Cuomo.

But Poroshenko says that's not how it happened.

"We don't have any refusal," the Ukrainian president said in an interview on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS," chalking it up to a scheduling conflict during a crammed few days of meeting with 22 heads of state.