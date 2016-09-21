Christie calls Clinton a 'disgrace' after comments on police shootings

Story highlights "She's a disgrace. She's a disgrace and those comments are a disgrace," Christie said

Clinton has said the US needs to tackle "systemic racism"

Washington (CNN) New Jersey governor and Donald Trump surrogate Chris Christie called Hillary Clinton "a disgrace" after she connected recent police shootings to "systematic racism" -- hours after the GOP nominee said he was "very troubled" by a recent incident in Oklahoma.

"She's a disgrace. She's a disgrace and those comments are a disgrace," Christie said Wednesday on "The Laura Ingraham Show." "It's typical of Hillary Clinton. She knows nothing but the mouth never stops."

Trump, however, has also displayed a tendency to speak about events before all the facts are made clear. He notably called the explosion in New York City over the weekend a "bomb" 30 minutes after the incident, despite a lack of official confirmation.

Ingraham played comments Clinton made Tuesday on "The Steve Harvey Show" following the shooting of Terence Crutcher, a 40-year-old unarmed black man shot dead by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"And we've got to tackle systemic racism -- this horrible shooting again," Clinton said. "How many times do we have to see this in our country? In Tulsa, an unarmed man with his hands in the air? I mean, this is just unbearable, and it needs to be intolerable. And so maybe I can, by speaking directly to white people, say, look, this is not who we are."

Read More