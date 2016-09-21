Bono: Trump 'potentially the worst idea that ever happened to America'

Story highlights "I think he's highjacked the party," Bono said

Bono was interviewed by Charlie Rose

Washington (CNN) Rock star Bono said Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has the potential to be "the worst idea that ever happened to America."

"America is like the best idea the world ever came up with, but Donald Trump is potentially the worst idea that ever happened to America," he told CBS's Charlie Rose. "He could destroy it."

"America is not just a country," Bono continued in the interview that aired Tuesday on "This Morning." "America is an idea and that idea is bound up in justice and equality for all."

The philanthropist and activist, who was in New York for the meeting of the United National General Assembly, called Trump's rise to prominence within the GOP "really dangerous."

"I think he's hijacked the party, and I think he's trying to hijack the idea of America and I think it's bigger than all of us. This is really dangerous," he said.

