Bill Clinton to give 'very personal' defense of foundation

Story highlights Bill Clinton is expected to give his final speech at the Clinton Global Initiative on Wednesday

Republicans have tried to turn the Clinton Foundation into a blemish against Hillary Clinton

(CNN) Bill Clinton will use his final speech at the Clinton Global Initiative on Wednesday to counter accusations that the charity organization provided a way for wealthy donors to buy access to Hillary Clinton, a line of attack Republicans have used throughout 2016.

Bill Clinton, according to advisers close to the former president, will give a "very personal reflection" on what CGI -- which is part of the foundation and matches funders with causes -- has accomplished over the last 15 years.

Delivering a speech he wrote himself, Clinton will talk about what the Clinton Foundation has meant to him and "how difficult it is to say farewell to this work." He plans to step down from its board of directors if Hillary Clinton wins in November.

Clinton, the advisers said, hopes that the speech will provide a strong rebuttal to what he sees as partisan attacks on his foundation.

"The tone will be positive but it will be an inherent rebuke of critics and controversy about the foundation by highlighting how the Clinton Foundation improves lives around the world," said one adviser.

