Donald Trump: The leader who will take us forward

Lt. Gen. (retired) Keith Kellogg is a national security adviser to Donald Trump. He has served in combat operations in Vietnam, Panama and Iraq and served on senior level staffs in the Pentagon and Europe. Lt. Gen. (retired) Michael T. Flynn is a senior adviser to Donald Trump. Flynn served as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, commander of the Joint Functional Component Command for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and chair of the Military Intelligence Board. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) While we respect former Secretary Robert Gates for his service to his country, we disagree fundamentally with respect to his criticism of Donald Trump in a recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal. His incorrect assertion on matters of foreign policy undermines both the significance of this election and Trump's proven track record of leadership.

This is a change election with the opportunity for a true reset by a presidential candidate who is unbound by the policies of the recent past.

This same past has given us over a decade of war without conclusion, a past that has allowed a fundamentalist radical Islamist terrorist group to grow and metastasize internationally, a past that has contributed to failed states, a past that has allowed our military to atrophy and a past that has our allies questioning our true resolve. A past whose lack of coherent policy has granted 3 million refugees a home in the United States since 1975 and left close to 500,000 dead in Syria in the last five years alone.

Unfortunately, this is the past, in part, that Gates is associated with.

If Americans are satisfied and believe that past policies are the shining path forward, then the choice for them is clear. If they believe we can do better, Trump is their man in the room. His desired path is derived from the strength of the American people and Trump's belief that their welfare comes first. It is a path of strength, of consideration and of the future.

