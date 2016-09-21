Story highlights John Kerry, Russian foreign minister argue over failing ceasefire at UN meeting

(CNN) Russia has announced it is sending its only aircraft carrier to waters off Syria's coast, as diplomats met at the United Nations in an effort to revive Syria's failing ceasefire.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said the Admiral Kuznetsov, carrying dozens of military aircraft, would be sent to the eastern Mediterranean to join other Russian ships off the war-torn country's coast, state news agencies reported.

The announcement -- a potential contingency plan for the failure of the ceasefire -- came in the wake of surging violence, including the deadly bombing of a Syrian Arab Red Crescent aid convoy on Monday night.

Speaking at the United Nations, US Secretary of State John Kerry said the the ceasefire was "hanging by a thread." He denounced the "outrageous" attack on the aid convoy, and said the international community had been "woefully inadequate" in Syria.

Kerry said that all war planes over Syria should be grounded, to "prevent Syria from doing what it so often does in the past -- to target civilians."