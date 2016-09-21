Story highlights The boat was headed to Italy, Egyptian state media said

Follows Tuesday's arrest of 68 people off the coast of Egypt

(CNN) A boat reportedly carrying 600 migrants capsized off the Egyptian coast near Kafr al-Sheikh, the Egyptian military said Wednesday.

Around 150 people have been rescued and authorities have retrieved 42 bodies so far, the country's state media reported.

The boat was on its way to Italy, the news agency MENA reported, attributing the information to the military.

"This is a disaster"

Mohamed Abu Arab, a fisherman based in nearby Rashida, told CNN that he and other fisherman are used to finding three, four or five bodies from failed migrant crossing attempts.

