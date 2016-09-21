Story highlights 900 Lenny Lamb buckle onbu baby carriers have been recalled

(CNN) Lenny Lamb, a child-carrier company based in Poland, has issued a recall for buckle onbu infant carriers. These carriers pose a fall hazard, though no incidents or injuries have been reported, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Nine hundred Lenny Lamb buckle onbu carriers were recalled.

Approximately 900 buckle onbu carriers, which are designed to strap the infant to the caregiver's body at the hip, were found to be missing internal stitching. This poses a fall hazard to the infant in the sling, as the bottom of the carrier could fall through. Since the buckle onbu is most commonly used for carrying infants on an adult's back and it's difficult to react if the infant were to fall, the hazard is of utmost concern.

Lenny Lamb advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled buckle onbu carriers and to contact the company to receive a full refund or a functional replacement carrier.

The buckle onbu carriers are 100% cotton and come in one size, though they can be purchased in 83 styles. The carriers have an adjustable interior panel, a hood and padded shoulder pads. To see whether your carrier is subject to the recall, check the manufacture date on the backside of the shoulder area: Dates between May 2015 and June 2016 are recalled.

Of the 900 recalled carriers, about 600 were sold in Canada. The carriers, which were priced at about $90, were sold online at 5 Minute Recess, Bibetts, Lenny Lamb, Cozy Cuties and other retailers from May 2016 through June 2016.

