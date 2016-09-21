Breaking News

Lenny Lamb baby carriers recalled due to fall hazard

By Hailey Middlebrook, Special to CNN

Updated 1:25 PM ET, Wed September 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nearly 361,000 toddlers were treated in hospitals for injuries caused by falls or tip-overs from 1990 to 2010, according to a study in Academic Pediatrics.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;To help avoid injuries, parents should buckle their children into stollers and carriers and make sure they&#39;re seated, avoid hanging items from handles, make sure the stroller or carrier is appropriately sized, lock the stroller when parked and check &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.recalls.gov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Recalls.gov&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Nearly 361,000 toddlers were treated in hospitals for injuries caused by falls or tip-overs from 1990 to 2010, according to a study in Academic Pediatrics.

To help avoid injuries, parents should buckle their children into stollers and carriers and make sure they're seated, avoid hanging items from handles, make sure the stroller or carrier is appropriately sized, lock the stroller when parked and check Recalls.gov.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
The American Academy of Pediatrics Safe to Sleep Campaign suggests that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/01/health/crib-bumper-deaths-rise/&quot;&gt;no soft bedding -- including bumpers -- be used in cribs&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;They pose a risk of suffocation, strangulation or entrapment. Mattresses should be very firm, and no toys or pillows should be used. Cribs with drop rails also should not be used. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers more guidance on how to choose a safe crib.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
The American Academy of Pediatrics Safe to Sleep Campaign suggests that no soft bedding -- including bumpers -- be used in cribs.
They pose a risk of suffocation, strangulation or entrapment. Mattresses should be very firm, and no toys or pillows should be used. Cribs with drop rails also should not be used. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers more guidance on how to choose a safe crib.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
Soft infant and toddler carriers are designed to hold children in an &lt;a href=&quot;http://babywearinginternational.org/what-is-babywearing/safety/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;upright position on a caregiver&#39;s front, back or hip&lt;/a&gt;. The Consumer Product Safety Commission received about 125 reports of incidents involving carriers from January 1, 1999, through July 15, 2013, and implemented &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Newsroom/News-Releases/2014/CPSC-Approves-New-Federal-Safety-Standard-for-Soft-Infant-and-Toddler-Carriers/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;new guidelines&lt;/a&gt; to address Infant falls, structure, fit and position issues and strap issues, stitching and seam issues.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Soft infant and toddler carriers are designed to hold children in an upright position on a caregiver's front, back or hip. The Consumer Product Safety Commission received about 125 reports of incidents involving carriers from January 1, 1999, through July 15, 2013, and implemented new guidelines to address Infant falls, structure, fit and position issues and strap issues, stitching and seam issues.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Car seats are important to keep kids safe from birth through age 13. To &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.safercar.gov/parents/CarSeats/Car-Seat-Safety.htm?view=full&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;make sure they&#39;re safe&lt;/a&gt;, find the right car seat for your child&#39;s size; make sure it&#39;s installed correctly, whether it&#39;s front-facing or rear-facing; and stay on top of recalls by registering your car seat or look for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www-odi.nhtsa.dot.gov/recalls/childseat.cfm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Car seats are important to keep kids safe from birth through age 13. To make sure they're safe, find the right car seat for your child's size; make sure it's installed correctly, whether it's front-facing or rear-facing; and stay on top of recalls by registering your car seat or look for recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
Changing tables, like all large furniture items, should be &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Preventing-Furniture-and-TV-Tip-Overs.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;anchored to walls to prevent tipping&lt;/a&gt;. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Changing-Table-Safety.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;never step away from a baby on a changing table&lt;/a&gt;, even if the child is buckled or seems too young to roll.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Changing tables, like all large furniture items, should be anchored to walls to prevent tipping. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to never step away from a baby on a changing table, even if the child is buckled or seems too young to roll.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
The American Academy of Pediatrics has &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Baby-Walkers-A-Dangerous-Choice.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;called for a ban on the manufacture and sale of baby walkers&lt;/a&gt; with wheels because children can roll down stairs and become injured. They can also roll into pools or other water and get closer to items that will burn or poison them.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for a ban on the manufacture and sale of baby walkers with wheels because children can roll down stairs and become injured. They can also roll into pools or other water and get closer to items that will burn or poison them.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
01 baby equipment safetybaby crib bumper pad02 baby equipment safety03 baby equipment safety04 baby equipment safety05 baby equipment safety

Story highlights

  • 900 Lenny Lamb buckle onbu baby carriers have been recalled
  • The carriers pose a fall risk, but no injuries have been reported

(CNN)Lenny Lamb, a child-carrier company based in Poland, has issued a recall for buckle onbu infant carriers. These carriers pose a fall hazard, though no incidents or injuries have been reported, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Nine hundred Lenny Lamb buckle onbu carriers were recalled.
Nine hundred Lenny Lamb buckle onbu carriers were recalled.
Approximately 900 buckle onbu carriers, which are designed to strap the infant to the caregiver's body at the hip, were found to be missing internal stitching. This poses a fall hazard to the infant in the sling, as the bottom of the carrier could fall through. Since the buckle onbu is most commonly used for carrying infants on an adult's back and it's difficult to react if the infant were to fall, the hazard is of utmost concern.
    Lenny Lamb advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled buckle onbu carriers and to contact the company to receive a full refund or a functional replacement carrier.
    The buckle onbu carriers are 100% cotton and come in one size, though they can be purchased in 83 styles. The carriers have an adjustable interior panel, a hood and padded shoulder pads. To see whether your carrier is subject to the recall, check the manufacture date on the backside of the shoulder area: Dates between May 2015 and June 2016 are recalled.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Of the 900 recalled carriers, about 600 were sold in Canada. The carriers, which were priced at about $90, were sold online at 5 Minute Recess, Bibetts, Lenny Lamb, Cozy Cuties and other retailers from May 2016 through June 2016.
    Read More
    To learn more about the recall and receive a refund, visit Lenny Lamb's website, Lennylamb.com, or call 877-487-1416.