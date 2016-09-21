Story highlights For the first time in the US, gonorrhea infections showed resistance to the single available antibiotic regimen

The seven Hawaii patients were diagnosed in April and May

(CNN) Seven gonorrhea patients in Hawaii are the first known US cases in which the sexually transmitted infection showed reduced susceptibility to the single available effective treatment option, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said today. The patients were diagnosed in April and May.

The six men and one woman were all cured by ceftriaxone and azithromycin, the two-drug regimen recommended for treating gonorrhea by the CDC. However, laboratory tests by the Hawaii State Department of Health showed that the patients' gonorrheal infections did not succumb as easily to the antibiotics as infections have in the past.

This increased resistance serves as an early warning sign, the CDC explained at the 2016 STD Prevention Conference in Atlanta. Someday, these antibiotics may no longer work to cure gonorrhea, which, over the years, has developed resistance to nearly every class of antibiotics used to treat it.

A common STD

The CDC estimates that there are 800,000 gonorrhea infections in the US each year, though many go unnoticed and untreated, said Dr. Jonathan Mermin, director of the CDC's National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention.

