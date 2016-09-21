Story highlights Sign says staff may use "whatever force is necessary"

(CNN) They say don't mess with Texas. You probably shouldn't mess with its teachers either, at least in one school district.

The Medina Independent School District put up a sign last week at one of its entrances warning people that teachers and staff there may be armed.

"Please be aware that the staff at Medina ISD may be armed and will use whatever force is necessary to protect our students," the sign reads.

Did something happen recently at Medina, a 300-student district just a little more than hour northwest of San Antonio, that's got folks super worried about safety?

No, said school board member James Lindstrom, who said there was no specific incident, just the "general environment nationally."

