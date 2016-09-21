Story highlights Real Madrid 1-1 Villarreal

(CNN) Real Madrid missed the chance to set a new La Liga record of 17 consecutive league wins after drawing with Villarreal.

Zinedine Zidane's men had equaled the previous best of 16, set by Barcelona, in their previous match against Espanyol, but a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu Wednesday put an end to its hopes of extending that run.

The draw puts Real two points clear at the top of La Liga, with Barcelona to face Atletico Madrid later in the day.

