Story highlights Real Madrid 1-1 Villarreal

Los Blancos miss chance to set new La Liga win record

Real goes two points clear at top of table

(CNN) Real Madrid missed the chance to set a new La Liga record of 17 consecutive league wins after drawing with Villarreal.

Zinedine Zidane's men had equaled the previous best of 16, set by Barcelona, in their previous match against Espanyol, but a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu Wednesday put an end to its hopes of extending that run.

The draw puts Real two points clear at the top of La Liga, with Barcelona to face Atletico Madrid later in the day.

"We did not start the game well," Zidane told Real Madrid TV. "The second half we had many chances, but you cannot always win in the last minute.

"More work is needed at the beginning of the game. It's a shame not to break the record.

