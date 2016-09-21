Madame Tussauds splits Brangelina waxworks up

Story highlights
- Brad Pitt is now next to Morgan Freeman
- Angelina Jolie is beside Nicole Kidman
(CNN)Less than 24 hours after news of their split emerged, London's Madame Tussauds museum announced it had separated the wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.
The pair officially separated on September 15, two years and one month after they married in August 2014, according to court documents.
"The couple's wax figures, which were launched in 2013, have been split up and are now featured at a respectful distance from each other," the museum announced Wednesday.
"Angelina is keeping Nicole Kidman company and Brad Pitt is with his several time co-star Morgan Freeman."
The waxwork of Twilight actor Robert Pattinson has even been placed between the pair -- just to make the message clear.
But the announcement upset some Brangelina fans who commented on social media that the decision was too hasty.
One pointed out on Twitter that the couple -- who have been together since 2005 -- haven't even finalized their divorce yet.
Another tweeted sadly: "Too soon, too damn soon."
Pitt and Jolie's relationship first became the subject of speculation in 2004, when they co-starred in the film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." At the time, Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston.
In January 2005, Pitt and Aniston announced they were splitting and Aniston filed for divorce a few months later.
The following year, Jolie announced she was expecting a baby with Pitt.
An earlier version of Pitt's waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London used to be on display next to Aniston when they were married. But they underwent a wax divorce.
"They were subsequently separated when they split up in 2005 and Jennifer's figure is now featured in our sister attractions in the USA," the spokesman added.