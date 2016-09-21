Madame Tussauds splits Brangelina waxworks up

Story highlights Brad Pitt is now next to Morgan Freeman

Angelina Jolie is beside Nicole Kidman

(CNN) Less than 24 hours after news of their split emerged, London's Madame Tussauds museum announced it had separated the wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The pair officially separated on September 15, two years and one month after they married in August 2014, according to court documents.

"The couple's wax figures, which were launched in 2013, have been split up and are now featured at a respectful distance from each other," the museum announced Wednesday.

Following the news that has shocked celebrity watchers worldwide, we can confirm we have separated Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's figures. pic.twitter.com/2juLFaZJED — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) September 21, 2016

"Angelina is keeping Nicole Kidman company and Brad Pitt is with his several time co-star Morgan Freeman."

The waxwork of Twilight actor Robert Pattinson has even been placed between the pair -- just to make the message clear.

@MadameTussauds are you speculating Robert Pattinson is somehow involved in this split, or is his placement merely coincidental? #waxscandal — Dave Brittain (@DaveBass82) September 21, 2016

