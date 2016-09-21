Rapper Shawty Lo dies in car crash at age 40

Story highlights Shawty Lo won "Rookie of the Year" at the 2008 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fellow rappers remember Shawty Lo on social media

(CNN) Rapper Shawty Lo, known for his song "Dey Know" and an abandoned reality TV show about the mothers of his 11 children, died Wednesday after a car crash in Atlanta, his manager told a local radio station.

He was 40 years old.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed his death to CNN. The official cause of death is pending.

Born Carlos Walker, the Jonesboro, Georgia, native was a founding member of the group D4L, whose song "Laffy Taffy" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 100 chart in 2006.

The song made it into the Guinness Book of World Records in 2007 as the most downloaded song. It was one of the biggest hits in the hip hop sub-genre known as "snap" music.

