'Mr. Robot' season finale leaves loose ends dangling

Los Angeles (CNN) The following contains spoilers for the "Mr. Robot" season finale.

"Mr. Robot" finished an uneven, occasionally confounding second season on Wednesday, with a cliffhanging finale that left plenty of loose ends dangling. While the closing episodes contained several arresting moments, they couldn't fully resolve what felt like a sophomore slump by the USA network show, if not quite a serious glitch.

For a series that is so thematically subversive and creatively risky, there's little pleasure in attributing that to the program's creator, Sam Esmail. Afforded inordinate freedom -- including the near-unheard-of latitude to direct every episode -- the writer-director-producer let his show careen all over, adding to a weirdness quotient that began to resemble the second year of "Twin Peaks."

Esmail clearly possesses a singular vision for this brooding, intense world, and a magnetic star in Rami Malek, a recent Emmy winner for his role as the drug-addicted hacker Elliot Alderson. But the program's frequent detours -- as well as the difficulty separating fiction from reality, thanks to its protagonist's fevered mind -- has at times strained patience.

Being opaque is fine, and it can be bracing when "Mr. Robot" offers a scene like the one in the penultimate episode, in which the mysterious Whiterose (BD Wong) confronted Angela (Portia Doubleday). But when narrative clarity is this elusive, it requires an awful lot of faith to stay invested in a series -- which might help explain why the ratings have been less than stellar despite the accolades.

