Marion Cotillard breaks silence on Pitt-Jolie divorce; announces pregnancy

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 11:47 PM ET, Wed September 21, 2016

(CNN)Marion Cotillard has broken her silence on rumors swirling around her relationship with Brad Pitt.

The actress took to Instagram late Wednesday night and in a lengthy message, she told fans that she felt she needed to "speak up." Cotillard, who stars in the upcoming film "Allied" with Pitt, was the subject of rumors that she was the reason Angelina Jolie filed for divorce on Monday.
    "This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into," she wrote. "I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up."

    This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into. I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up. Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn't distressing. And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love Marion Ceci sera la première et seule réaction que j'aurai concernant la déferlante inouïe qui à commencé il y a de ça 24 heures et à laquelle je suis mêlée malgré moi. Je n'ai pas pour habitude de commenter ni de prendre au sérieux le tas d'absurdités déversées à mon sujet mais la situation prenant une telle tournure et affectant des gens que j'aime, je me dois de m'exprimer. Pour commencer, j'ai rencontré il y a quelques années l'homme de ma vie , le père de notre fils et du bébé que nous attendons aujourd'hui. Il est mon amour, mon meilleur ami et le seul homme dont j'ai besoin. Ensuite, à ceux qui me prétendent dévastée, je vais très bien merci. Ce genre d'inventions aberrantes ne m'affectent en aucun cas. Et pour finir, à la "presse", à tous les haters, trolls et consorts qui ont le jugement si rapide je vous souhaite sincèrement... un prompt rétablissement. Ceci dit et un peu plus sérieusement, je souhaite à Angelina et Brad, deux personnes pour qui j'ai un profond respect, de trouver la paix dans ce moment tumultueux. Avec tout mon amour. Marion

    Cotillard, 40, went on to tell the world that she's expecting her second child with her partner Guillaume Canet. Cotillard and Canet already have a 5-year-old son together.
    "Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need," she continued in her message. "Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn't distressing."
    Her final portion of the message addressed Pitt and Jolie directly: "And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment."
    Jolie is seeking physical custody of their six children. Pitt released the following statement to CNN following Jolie's divorce filing.
    "I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the wellbeing of our kids," Pitt said. "I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time."
    Jolie's attorney, Robert Offer, released the following statement to CNN when the news broke: "This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time."