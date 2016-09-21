Marion Cotillard breaks silence on Pitt-Jolie divorce; announces pregnancy

(CNN) Marion Cotillard has broken her silence on rumors swirling around her relationship with Brad Pitt.

The actress took to Instagram late Wednesday night and in a lengthy message, she told fans that she felt she needed to "speak up." Cotillard, who stars in the upcoming film "Allied" with Pitt, was the subject of rumors that she was the reason Angelina Jolie filed for divorce on Monday.

"This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into," she wrote. "I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up."

Cotillard, 40, went on to tell the world that she's expecting her second child with her partner Guillaume Canet. Cotillard and Canet already have a 5-year-old son together.

