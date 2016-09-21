'Lethal Weapon,' 'Exorcist' Fox series try to scare up TV ratings

(CNN) More than any other network, Fox seems to be working backward this season -- coming up with marketing campaigns, then figuring out its shows fit into them. That kicks off this week with premieres of "Lethal Weapon" and "The Exorcist," two series derived from familiar movies.

Having already spawned a quartet of films from 1987 to 1998, "Lethal Weapon" lends itself more to making the leap, and hasn't tinkered much with the existing formula. By contrast, "The Exorcist" was essentially a title in search of a show, and it's still not entirely clear what to expect beyond the spooky but somewhat messy and scattered pilot.

"Lethal Weapon" casts Clayne Crawford ("Rectify") in the role of Martin Riggs, the cop who suffered a devastating personal loss and now acts like he wants to die, allowing him to chase bad guys with utterly reckless abandon. He's paired with Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans), a family man who has already experienced a brush with his mortality and isn't eager to have another. So much for coasting toward retirement.

Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford in "Lethal Weapon"

For these purposes, casting was half the battle, and there's a nice rapport between the two leads. That said, there's nothing particularly distinctive about the show -- including the ample action and shootouts -- and it risks quickly blending into the roster of buddy-cop dramas that Fox has trotted out with numbing regularity over the last few years.

"The Exorcist" faces a thornier challenge, and tries tackling it with slightly more ambition and style, but less clarity.

Read More