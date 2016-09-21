Country Music's biggest names team up for 'Forever Country' music video

(CNN) "Forever Country" is the ultimate country music video.

Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert and 25 more of country music's most famous faces teamed up to celebrate the 50th Annual CMA Awards.

The music video has country singers, new and old, in this mashup of three of country's most well-known songs: "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "On The Road Again," and "I Will Always Love You."

"I didn't think one song could encapsulate all of country music, so I pitched the idea of doing a mashup of a couple songs and blending them together," "Forever Country" director Joseph Kahn told CNN. "I was told that's never going to work. I pitched something crazy and Shane [McAnally] made it reality."

McAnally has had a long list of hits over the years, including Lambert's 2011 single, "Mama's Broken Heart."

Read More