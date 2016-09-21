Story highlights Curtis Hanson won an Oscar for "L.A. Confidential"

(CNN) Academy Award-winning filmmaker Curtis Hanson, perhaps best known for his acclaimed neo-noir drama "L.A. Confidential," has died. He was 71.

Hanson was found unresponsive in his home Tuesday, according to Officer Liliana Preciado, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department. He died of natural causes, she said.

Hanson won an Oscar for co-writing the screenplay of 1997's "L.A. Confidential," which he also directed.

He also directed "8 Mile," a drama about Detroit's underground rap scene starring Eminem; the nanny-from-hell thriller "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle"; "The River Wild," a wilderness thriller with Meryl Streep as a whitewater rafting guide; and "Wonder Boys," an adaptation of the Michael Chabon novel with Michael Douglas as a struggling writer.

Curtis Hanson in 2007.

But it was "L.A. Confidential" that really propelled him into Hollywood's elite. The film, which starred Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Kevin Spacey and Kim Basinger, skillfully juggled corruption, intrigue and murder among cops and Hollywood figures in 1950s Los Angeles. It was nominated for nine Oscars, also winning best supporting actress for Basinger, and helped launch Crowe's career.