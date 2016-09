Photos: People we've lost in 2016 A look back at people who died in 2016. Hide Caption 1 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 "L.A. Confidential" director and writer Curtis Hanson, 71, died of natural causes Tuesday, September 20, Los Angeles police said. He was found unresponsive in his home. He won an Oscar with Brian Helgeland for the screenplay on "LA Confidential" (1997) and also directed "8 Mile" (2002) and "Wonder Boys" (2000). Hide Caption 2 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Charmian Carr, best known for her role as Liesl in "The Sound of Music," died Saturday, September 17, at the age of 73, according to her family. Carr died of complications from a rare form of dementia. Hide Caption 3 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 W.P. Kinsella, the author of "Shoeless Joe," the award-winning novel that became the film "Field of Dreams," has died at 81 on September 16. Hide Caption 4 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Legendary playwright Edward Albee -- whose works included "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" -- has died at the age of 88 after a short illness, according to his personal assistant Jakob Holder. Albee died Friday afternoon on September 16 at his home in Montauk, New York.

Hide Caption 5 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Actress and transgender rights activist Alexis Arquette died September 11. She was 47. Hide Caption 6 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 The Lady Chablis, the unabashed Savannah, Georgia, transgender queen who became a gay icon after finding fame in the 1990s through the "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" book and movie, died Thursday, September 8. She was 59. Above, she appears at the film premiere in 1997. Hide Caption 7 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Actor Hugh O'Brian, best known for his portrayal of the title role in the 1950's TV Western "The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp," died on September 5. He was 91. Hide Caption 8 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Fred Hellerman, right, and the Weavers perform at Carnegie Hall in 1980. Hellerman died September 1. The other members of the Weavers were, from left, Pete Seeger, Lee Hays and Ronnie Gilbert. Hide Caption 9 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Character actor Jon Polito, who appeared in films such as "American Gangster" and "The Big Lebowski," died Friday, September 2, his manager confirmed. He was 65. Hide Caption 10 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Actor Gene Wilder , who brought a wild-eyed desperation to a series of memorable and iconic comedy roles in the 1970s and 1980s, died Monday, August 29, at the age of 83. Some of his most famous films include "Young Frankenstein," "Blazing Saddles" and "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory." Hide Caption 11 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Mexican music icon Juan Gabriel, who wooed audiences with soulful pop ballads that made him a Latin American music legend, died Sunday, August 28, at the age of 66. Hide Caption 12 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Actor Steven Hill , best known for playing District Attorney Adam Schiff on NBC's "Law & Order," died August 23, his son confirmed to CNN. He was 94. Hide Caption 13 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Matt Roberts , former guitarist of the band 3 Doors Down, died August 21, his father said. Roberts, seen here at center, was 38. A cause of death was not immediately known. Hide Caption 14 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 British actor Kenny Bake r, best known for playing R2-D2 in the "Star Wars" films, died on August 13, Baker's niece, Abigail Shield, told CNN. He was 81. Hide Caption 15 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Famous New Orleans jazz clarinetist Pete Fountain died August 6 of heart failure. He was 86. Hide Caption 16 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Actor David Huddleston , perhaps best known for his role in the 1998 film "The Big Lebowski," died August 2 at the age of 85. Hide Caption 17 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Youree Dell Harris , better known as "Miss Cleo," the pitchwoman for the Psychic Readers Network, died July 26 of cancer, according to an attorney for her family. She was 53. Hide Caption 18 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Timothy LaHaye , the evangelical minister and co-author of the "Left Behind" book series, died July 26 following a massive stroke. He was 90 years old. Here, he is seen at left with co-author Jerry B. Jenkins in 2004. Hide Caption 19 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Garry Marshall , who created popular TV shows such as "Mork and Mindy" and "Happy Days" and directed hit films such as "Pretty Woman" and "The Princess Diaries," died July 19 at the age of 81, his publicist said. Hide Caption 20 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Actress Noel Neill , who played Lois Lane in the 1950s TV version of "Superman," died July 3 at the age of 95. Hide Caption 21 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Director Michael Cimino , whose searing 1978 Vietnam War drama "The Deer Hunter" won five Oscars, including best picture, died July 2. He was 77. Hide Caption 22 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel died at the age of 87 on July 2. Wiesel's book "La Nuit" is the story of the Wiesel family being sent to Nazi concentration camps. Hide Caption 23 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Scotty Moore, a legendary guitarist credited with helping to launch Elvis Presley's career, died at the age of 84 on June 28. Moore is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and he was ranked No. 29 on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 greatest guitarists. Hide Caption 24 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Pat Summitt , who built the University of Tennessee's Lady Volunteers into a perennial power on the way to becoming the winningest coach in the history of major college basketball, died June 28 at the age of 64. Her death came five years after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Hide Caption 25 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Bill Cunningham , one of the most recognizable figures at The New York Times and in all of New York, died June 25 at the age of 87. Cunningham was a street-life photographer; a cultural anthropologist; a fixture at fashion events; and a celebrity in spite of his desire to keep the camera focused on others, not himself. Hide Caption 26 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Bluegrass music pioneer Ralph Stanley died June 23 at the age of 89, publicist Kirt Webster announced on Stanley's official website. Stanley was already famous in bluegrass and roots music circles when the 2000 hit movie "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" thrust him into the mainstream. He provided a haunting a cappella version of the dirge "O Death" and ended up winning a Grammy. Hide Caption 27 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Anton Yelchin , who played Pavel Chekov in the most recent "Star Trek" movies, died June 19 after a freak car accident outside his home, police said. He was 27. Hide Caption 28 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Actor Ron Lester , who portrayed Billy Bob in the 1999 football movie "Varsity Blues," died June 17 at the age of 45, according to his representative Dave Bradley. Bradley said Lester died of organ failure -- specifically his liver and his kidneys. Lester had openly talked about his struggle with his illness on Twitter. Hide Caption 29 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Singer Attrell Cordes , known as Prince Be of the music duo P.M. Dawn, died June 17 after suffering from diabetes and renal kidney disease, according to a statement from the group. He was 46. Hide Caption 30 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Michu Meszaros , the actor who played "Alf" in the popular '80s sitcom, died June 12, according to his longtime friend and manager Dennis Varga. Meszaros was 77. Hide Caption 31 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Singer Christina Grimmie died June 11 from gunshot wounds. The 22-year-old singer, who finished third on season 6 of "The Voice" on NBC, was shot while signing autographs after a concert in Orlando. Hide Caption 32 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Hockey legend Gordie Howe , left, scored 801 goals in his NHL career and won four Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings. Howe, also known as "Mr. Hockey," died June 10 at the age of 88, his son Marty said. Hide Caption 33 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Mixed martial arts fighter Kimbo Slice died June 6 at the age of 42. Slice, whose real name was Kevin Ferguson, initially gained fame from online videos that showed him engaging in backyard bare-knuckle fights. He then became a professional fighter with a natural charisma that endeared him to fans. Hide Caption 34 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Muhammad Ali , the three-time heavyweight boxing champion who called himself "The Greatest," died June 3 at the age of 74. Fans on every continent adored him, and at one point he was the probably the most recognizable man on the planet. Hide Caption 35 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Drummer Nick Menza , who played on many of Megadeth's most successful albums, died after collapsing on stage during a show with his current band, Ohm, on May 21. He was 51. Hide Caption 36 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Actor Alan Young , known for his role as Wilbur Post in the television show "Mr. Ed," died on May 19. He was 96. Hide Caption 37 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 CBS News legend Morley Safer , whose work on "60 Minutes" embodied the show's 50 years on air, died at the age of 84, according to CBS on May 19. Hide Caption 38 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Grammy-winning songwriter Guy Clark died May 17 at the age of 74. The Texas native died after a long illness, according to a statement from his publicist. Hide Caption 39 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 William Schallert , a familiar face in television and film thanks to roles on "The Patty Duke Show," "Star Trek" and many more, died May 8 at age 93, his son said. Hide Caption 40 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Madeleine LeBeau , known for her role in "Casablanca," died May 1 after breaking her thigh bone, her stepson Carlo Alberto Pinelli told CNN. The actress, who played the jilted girlfriend of Rick (Humphrey Bogart) in the movie, was 92. Hide Caption 41 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Papa Wemba , one of Africa's most flamboyant and popular musicians, died after collapsing on stage at a music festival in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on April 23, according to a statement from the Urban Music Festival. He was 66. Hide Caption 42 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 The musician Prince died at his home in Minnesota on April 21 at age 57. The medical examiner later determined he died of an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl. Hide Caption 43 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Michelle McNamara , the crime writer who founded the website TrueCrimeStory.com and the wife of popular comedian Patton Oswalt, died April 21, her husband's publicist confirmed. She was 46. No cause of death was provided. Hide Caption 44 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Joan Laurer, the former pro wrestler better known as Chyna, was found dead in her Redondo Beach, California, apartment on April 20. The cause of death is under investigation, but police said there were no signs of foul play. Laurer was 45. Hide Caption 45 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Actress Doris Roberts , best known for her role as Marie Barone on the sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond," died April 18. She was 90. Hide Caption 46 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Will Smith , a former first-round pick in the NFL who played for the New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl-winning team, was shot to death after a traffic incident on April 10. He was 34. Hide Caption 47 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Country music legend Merle Haggard died on April 6 -- his 79th birthday -- of complications from pneumonia, his agent Lance Roberts told CNN. Hide Caption 48 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Architect Zaha Hadid , whose designs include the London Olympic Aquatic Centre, died March 31, a spokesperson from Zaha Hadid Design told CNN. She was 65. Hadid died of a heart attack in a Miami hospital where she was being treated for bronchitis, according to her firm's press office. Hide Caption 49 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Actress Patty Duke , star of "The Patty Duke Show," died March 29, at the age of 69. Duke won an Academy Award at age 16 for playing Helen Keller in 1962's "The Miracle Worker." Hide Caption 50 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Actor James Noble , who played Gov. Eugene X. Gatling in the television series "Benson," died from a stroke on March 28. He was 94. Hide Caption 51 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Author and poet Jim Harrison died March 26 at his winter home in Arizona. He was 78. His many books include "Legends of the Fall," which was made into a 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins. Hide Caption 52 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Garry Shandling , the inventive comedian and star of "The Larry Sanders Show," died March 24. He was 66. Shandling's comedy and mentorship influenced a generation of comedians. Hide Caption 53 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Ken Howard , seen here as Hank Hooper on "30 Rock," died March 23. He was 71. Howard also starred in "The White Shadow" and appeared in many other TV series. Hide Caption 54 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Malik Taylor, better known to fans as Phife Dawg of the rap group A Tribe Called Quest, died March 23 at the age of 45. He's seen here at center during a performance in 1996. Taylor had long suffered from health issues associated with having Type 1 diabetes. In 2008, he underwent a kidney transplant. Hide Caption 55 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Actor Larry Drake , best known for his role as Benny on "L.A. Law," died at his home in Los Angeles on March 17, according to his manager Steven Siebert. Drake was 66. Hide Caption 56 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Frank Sinatra Jr. , the son of the legendary entertainer who had a long musical career of his own, died March 16, said manager Andrea Kauffman. He was 72. Hide Caption 57 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Keith Emerson , keyboardist for the influential progressive rock group Emerson, Lake & Palmer, died March 10, according to the band's official Facebook page. He was 71. Hide Caption 58 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Sir George Martin , the music producer whose collaboration with the Beatles helped redraw the boundaries of popular music, died March 8, according to his management company. He was 90. Above, Martin poses with the Beatles after the album "Please Please Me" went silver in 1963. Hide Caption 59 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Former first lady Nancy Reagan , who joined her husband on a storybook journey from Hollywood to the White House, died of heart failure on March 6. She was known as a fierce protector of her husband, President Ronald Reagan, as well as a spokeswoman of the "just say no" anti-drug campaign. She was 94. Hide Caption 60 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Pat Conroy, who used his troubled family history as grist for a series of novels, including "The Prince of Tides" and "The Great Santini," died March 4 at age 70. Hide Caption 61 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Bud Collins , the legendary tennis writer who was the first newspaper scribe to regularly appear on sports broadcasts, died March 4. He was 86. Collins was beloved for his cheerful and enthusiastic coverage of a sport he covered for almost 50 years. Hide Caption 62 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Lee Reherman , a former football player and star of "American Gladiators," was found dead on March 1. He was 49 years old. Hide Caption 63 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 George Kennedy , the brawny, Oscar-winning actor known for playing cops, soldiers and blue-collar authority figures in such films as "Cool Hand Luke," "Airport" and the "Naked Gun" films, died February 28. He was 91. Hide Caption 64 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Tony Burton , who played trainer Tony "Duke" Evers in the "Rocky" film franchise, died on February 25. He was 78. Hide Caption 65 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Singer Sonny James , who ruled the country music charts for nearly 20 years, died February 22 at the age of 87. Hide Caption 66 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Umberto Eco , author of the novels "The Name of the Rose" and "Foucault's Pendulum," died February 19 at the age of 84, his U.S. publisher said. Hide Caption 67 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Harper Lee , whose novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in 1961, was confirmed dead on February 19. She was 89. Her long-anticipated second novel, "Go Set a Watchman," was published in 2015. Hide Caption 68 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Boutros Boutros-Ghali , who was the United Nations' sixth secretary-general in the early 1990s, died on February 16. He was 93. Hide Caption 69 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 George Gaynes , the veteran actor best known for "Punky Brewster" and the "Police Academy" films, died on February 15. He was 98. Hide Caption 70 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Denise Matthews , who fronted the group Vanity 6 but was best known for her collaboration with Prince, died February 15 at a hospital in Fremont, California. She was 57. Hide Caption 71 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia , the leading conservative voice on the high court, died at the age of 79, a government source and a family friend told CNN on February 13. Hide Caption 72 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Edgar Mitchell was the sixth man to walk on the moon and just one of 12 total who have done so. The Apollo 14 astronaut, who was 85, died on February 4. Hide Caption 73 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Dave Mirra , whose dazzling aerial flips and tricks made him a legend in freestyle BMX, died February 4 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police in North Carolina said. He was 41. Hide Caption 74 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Maurice White , the Earth, Wind & Fire leader and singer who co-wrote such hits as "Shining Star," "Sing a Song" and "September," died on February 4, his brother and bandmate Verdine White said. He was 74. Hide Caption 75 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Joe Alaskey , a voice actor who performed such characters as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, died February 3 at the age of 63. The actor voiced many other beloved Looney Tunes characters, including Tweety Bird, Sylvester the Cat and Plucky Duck. Hide Caption 76 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 At left is Bob Elliott , half of the TV and radio comedy duo Bob and Ray. He died February 2 at the age of 92. For several decades, Elliott and Ray Goulding's program parodies and deadpan routines were staples of radio and television. Elliott was the father of comedian and actor Chris Elliott and the grandfather of "Saturday Night Live" cast member Abby Elliott. Hide Caption 77 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Paul Kantner , a guitarist in the '60s psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane and its successor, Jefferson Starship, died on January 28. He was 74. Hide Caption 78 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Abe Vigoda , the long-surviving "Godfather" and "Barney Miller" actor, died January 26 at age 94. Vigoda became famous for his role as the decrepit detective Phil Fish on the television series "Barney Miller," but it was the inaccurate reporting of his death in 1982 that led to a decades-long joke that he was still alive. He played into the joke in late-night television appearances with Conan O'Brien and David Letterman. Hide Caption 79 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Glenn Frey , a founding member of the Eagles, died at the age of 67, a publicist for the band confirmed on January 18. "Glenn fought a courageous battle for the past several weeks but, sadly, succumbed to complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia," read a post on the band's official website. Frey had been suffering from intestinal issues. Hide Caption 80 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Dan Haggerty , who played mountain man Grizzly Adams in a hit movie followed by a TV show, died on January 15. He was 74 and had been battling cancer. Hide Caption 81 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Alan Rickman , the British actor who played the brooding Professor Severus Snape in the "Harry Potter" series years after his film debut as the "Die Hard" villain Hans Gruber, died January 14 after a short battle with cancer, a source familiar with his career said. He was 69. Hide Caption 82 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder Monte Irvin died January 11 at the age of 96. Irvin was regarded as one of the best hitters and all-around players in the Negro League, making five All-Star teams. He became one of the first African-Americans to play in the majors, and he played a vital role in the New York Giants' World Series runs in 1951 and 1954. Hide Caption 83 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 David Bowie , whose incomparable sound and chameleon-like ability to reinvent himself made him a pop music fixture for more than four decades, died January 10 after an 18-month battle with cancer. He was 69. Hide Caption 84 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 French fashion designer Andre Courreges, famous for his "space age" designs of the 1960s and 1970s, died on January 7, his family told CNN affiliate France 3. He was 92. Hide Caption 85 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Pat Harrington , the popular comedian and voice-over talent who made a lasting impact as superintendent Dwayne Schneider on the hit TV sitcom "One Day at a Time," died on January 6. He was 86. Hide Caption 86 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Producer Robert Stigwood , the creative force behind "Saturday Night Fever," "Grease" and other cultural blockbusters of the 1970s, died on January 4. He was 81. Hide Caption 87 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Vilmos Zsigmond , the Oscar-winning cinematographer whose varied work included "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "The Deer Hunter," "McCabe and Mrs. Miller" and "Deliverance," died on January 1. He was 85. Hide Caption 88 of 90

Photos: People we've lost in 2016 Dale Bumpers , a former U.S. senator and Arkansas governor who defended President Bill Clinton during his impeachment trial, died on January 1. He was 90. Hide Caption 89 of 90