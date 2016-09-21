(CNN) The news that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are no more was certainly a shocker.

The dust has settled a bit, so let's sort out what we know and what we don't:

Jolie made the move

Jolie asked for a few things, including some personal property and physical custody of their children.

About the kids

Jolie has requested joint legal custody, which would give Pitt a say in decisions about their children, Maddox, 15; Pax, 12; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

But Jolie is seeking physical custody of them, with Pitt receiving visitation rights.

Pitt has the option to fight that and move to share physical custody.

The world has grown used to seeing the family in paparazzi shots, though the couple have tried to shield their children as much as possible from the fame machine.

She said the children have been busy lately as "Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

"None of my kids want to be actors," Jolie said. "They are actually very interested in being musicians. I think they like the process of film from the outside. Mad is interested in editing. Pax loves music and DJ-ing."

Was there a pre-nup?

As two of Hollywood's biggest stars, Jolie and Pitt command big salaries.

Not to mention that Jolie has moved into writing and directing, while Pitt has a production company. Both have picked up endorsements over the years.

Forbes has estimated that since their marriage, in 2014, they have earned about $117.5 million together.

Neither has commented on whether there was a pre-nuptial or post-nuptial agreement, so it remains to be seen how the assets will be divided.

What Brad and Angelina have had to say

On Tuesday, Pitt released a statement to CNN.

"I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids," he said. "I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time."

Robert Offer, a lawyer for Jolie, also released a statement.

"This decision was made for the health of the family," the statement said. "She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time."

What now?

A high-profile divorce is just like any other divorce in that once the legal process begins, it is up to the attorneys and the couple to sort out everything from finances to custody.

The difference with Pitt and Jolie is that the world will be watching.