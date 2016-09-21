Breaking News

Alexis Arquette had HIV, died of cardiac arrest

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 3:15 PM ET, Wed September 21, 2016

  • Arquette died September 11
  • Endocarditis, cardiomyopathy and HIV were contributing factors

(CNN)Alexis Arquette died of cardiac arrest according to the death certificate.

Arquette, who died September 11, is listed as "Robert Alexis Arquette" in the document from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health.
    According to the certificate bacterial endocarditis, cardiomyopathy and HIV were contributing factors to Arquette's death at the age of 47.
    Alexis Arquette was a transgender activist, but her brother David Arquette said during an interview in February 2016 that his sibling no longer identified as transgender.
    "She was like, 'Yeah, sometimes I'll be a man, sometimes I'll be a woman. I like to refer to myself as gender suspicious,'" David Arquette said.
    The death certificate states that Alexis Arquette had HIV for 29 years.

    CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report