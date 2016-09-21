Story highlights Arquette died September 11

Endocarditis, cardiomyopathy and HIV were contributing factors

(CNN) Alexis Arquette died of cardiac arrest according to the death certificate.

Arquette, who died September 11, is listed as "Robert Alexis Arquette" in the document from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

According to the certificate bacterial endocarditis, cardiomyopathy and HIV were contributing factors to Arquette's death at the age of 47.

Alexis Arquette was a transgender activist, but her brother David Arquette said during an interview in February 2016 that his sibling no longer identified as transgender.

