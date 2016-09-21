Meet the duo ushering in a new era for Danish design

The video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

Copenhagen, Denmark (CNN) GamFratesi have been described as the heirs of Danish design. It's a statement that carries some weight given the legacy of the Danish Modern movement, whose aesthetics have dominated trends within furniture production since the 1950s.

Stine Gam and Enrico Fratesi of GamFratesi

Verandah, Copenhagen

Founded in 2006, the Copenhagen-based studio is run by Italian-Danish duo Stine Gam and Enrico Fratesi. Both architects, Gam and Fratesi have become known for their fresh take on clean minimalism, and Danish craft traditions.

"I think in our work we are talking about this specific moment in history where Danish design came back very strong," says Enrico Fratesi. "Simplicity and functionalism is always there, and the quality of the furniture is always very high".

They have exhibited twice at Milan Design Week, collaborated with the likes of Hermes and Apple, and redesigned some of Copenhagen's most stylish restaurants, including Verandah

"It's about bringing it back to the human value. It is all about this idea of nature, honesty, function, and the Danish are like that. That's why it's so popular".