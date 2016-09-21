Beatrice Leanza is a critic and curator based in Beijing. She has been the creative director of Beijing Design Week since 2013. She is leaving her position after 2016's edition but will remain involved as director of its overseas program and international communication. You can read more about her work at www.baoatelier.com.

Beijing, China (CNN) Over the past decade, the development of Chinese design has been fast-paced, industrious and government-approved. Arguably the output has been of varying quality, given the huge quantity of practices the discipline subsumes.

But with the growing demand for higher living and environmental standards at home, in the workplace and public spaces, the need for design to play a critical role in China's urban economy is greater than ever.

Generational and social transformations are also motivating the emergence of different value systems, habits and modes of everyday living.

In this complex and fragmented context, a notable trait among many young design professionals is a deepening interest in helping to define what design in China means, and what it can do for the China of today and tomorrow. The practical and intellectual ramifications of their designs will be essential to reviving a spirit of cooperation and a social alliance that is vital for the nation today.

Read More