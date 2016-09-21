Story highlights The Seoul government has announced plans to build a K-pop "music mecca" in the city's northern outskirts

It hopes to use the growing popularity of K-pop to attract tourists -- and money -- to revitalize a neglected suburb

(CNN) Forget Gangnam style. There's a new area of Seoul that, if the South Korean government gets its way, is about to become synonymous with K-pop.

Once a rundown district, Changdong is being transformed into a mecca to K-pop -- the manufactured music genre that has taken Asia by storm.

Sales of Korean music, and related TV shows, films, animations, games and other publishing, earned the country nearly $5 billion in 2015, according to a Korean Trade Investment Promotion Agency report.

Now the Seoul government is leveraging the "hallyu wave" -- as this cultural phenomenon has been dubbed -- to revive Changdong.

"From the Korean perspective, the hallyu-Korean wave, the K-pop wave, it's not just music, it's not just dramas," Cuz Potter, an associate professor in urban planning at the Korea University Graduate School of International Studies, in Seoul, tells CNN.

