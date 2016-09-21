World's worst restoration? China's Great Wall covered in cement

Story highlights Cement repair widely denounced online by angry netizens

Expert said the repairs had taken away "history"

(CNN) It's the repair job that's so ugly you can probably see it from space.

A 700-year-old "wild" stretch of China's Great Wall has been covered in a smooth, white trail of cement under orders from Suizhong county's Cultural Relics Bureau, Sina reported on Wednesday.

The repairs were carried out in 2014, but they only came to public attention recently.

Dong said the repair was done "very badly."

It was an effort to restore parts of the wall which have fallen into disrepair and are not open to the public, but the restoration has been met with condemnation by social media users and advocates.

The repair work took place near the border of Liaoning and Hebei province and photos of the results were widely shared by Beijing News on Weibo this week.

