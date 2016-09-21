Breaking News

How blind photographers capture the world around us

By Mel Gooding, Special to CNN

Updated 5:52 AM ET, Wed September 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dancer Mikel Smithen sees photography as an extension of his art, and often photographs dancers.
Photos: Photography through the lens of the blind
Untitled (2009) by Mikel Smithen Dancer Mikel Smithen sees photography as an extension of his art, and often photographs dancers.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
&quot;My experience of change and effective adaptation to unknown surroundings led me to create these photographs with living creatures,&quot; says Mexican photographer Aaron Ramos of his insect photography. &quot;I placed them in a total darkness to simulate sensory experiences similar to mine.&quot;
Photos: Photography through the lens of the blind
Untitled (2010-15) by Aaron Ramos"My experience of change and effective adaptation to unknown surroundings led me to create these photographs with living creatures," says Mexican photographer Aaron Ramos of his insect photography. "I placed them in a total darkness to simulate sensory experiences similar to mine."
Hide Caption
2 of 12
&quot;Photography must belong to the blind, who in their daily existance have learned to become the masters of camera obscura,&quot; said 70-year-old Slovenian-born photographer Evgen Bavcar.
Photos: Photography through the lens of the blind
Evgen Bavcar "Photography must belong to the blind, who in their daily existance have learned to become the masters of camera obscura," said 70-year-old Slovenian-born photographer Evgen Bavcar.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
New Delhi-based photographer Pranav Lal was introduced to pinhole photography in a course for the blind.
Photos: Photography through the lens of the blind
Untitled (2010) by Pranav Lal, shot with a pinhole camera New Delhi-based photographer Pranav Lal was introduced to pinhole photography in a course for the blind.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
&quot;This picture represents the meaning of empathy, putting yourself in other people&#39;s shoes,&quot; Marco Antonio Martinez said.
Photos: Photography through the lens of the blind
"Empathy" (c.2005) by Marco Antonio Martinez"This picture represents the meaning of empathy, putting yourself in other people's shoes," Marco Antonio Martinez said.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Alicia Melendez lost her vision after suffering a retinal blow-out. Photography, she says, helped her cope with the depression that followed.
Photos: Photography through the lens of the blind
Untitled (2012-14) by Alicia MelendezAlicia Melendez lost her vision after suffering a retinal blow-out. Photography, she says, helped her cope with the depression that followed.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
&quot;I enjoy constructing images in my mind, and when I resolve something and take the picture I feel that I can see,&quot; she said.
Photos: Photography through the lens of the blind
Untitled (2012-14) by Alicia Melendez"I enjoy constructing images in my mind, and when I resolve something and take the picture I feel that I can see," she said.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Palmira Martinez photographed a swimmer doing laps.
Photos: Photography through the lens of the blind
Untitled (2012) by Palmira MartinezPalmira Martinez photographed a swimmer doing laps.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Alberto Loranca credits his knowledge of trigonometry for the success of his photos. &quot;I can distinguish light and shadow and I pay a great deal of attention to light in order to take pictures,&quot; he says. &quot;I simply deduce how you would see it without too many mathematic operations, and I think I have obtained good results.&quot;
Photos: Photography through the lens of the blind
Untitled (2011-12) by Alberto LorancaAlberto Loranca credits his knowledge of trigonometry for the success of his photos. "I can distinguish light and shadow and I pay a great deal of attention to light in order to take pictures," he says. "I simply deduce how you would see it without too many mathematic operations, and I think I have obtained good results."
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Pedro Ruben Reynoso often selects colorful and textured fruit as his subject.
Photos: Photography through the lens of the blind
Untitled (2012-13) by Pedro Ruben ReynosoPedro Ruben Reynoso often selects colorful and textured fruit as his subject.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
&quot;Being able to share something I made and hear people who are seeing your photograph describe what you created in your mind is something I enjoy tremendously,&quot; Jose Manuel Pacheco Crispin said in a 2011 interview with the Associated Press.
Photos: Photography through the lens of the blind
Untitled (2006) by Jose Manuel Pacheco"Being able to share something I made and hear people who are seeing your photograph describe what you created in your mind is something I enjoy tremendously," Jose Manuel Pacheco Crispin said in a 2011 interview with the Associated Press.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
A photo taken at a bowling alley.
Photos: Photography through the lens of the blind
"Bowls" (2007) by Harley AllisonA photo taken at a bowling alley.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
the blind photographer harley allisonthe blind photographer aaron ramosthe blind photographer evgen bavcar the blind photographer Pranav Lalthe blind photographer marco antonio martinez the blind photographer alicia melendez 2the blind photographer alicia melendezthe blind photographer palmira martinezthe blind photographer alberto lorancathe blind photographer pedro ruben reynosothe blind photographer jose manuel pachecothe blind photographer harley allison

Story highlights

  • "The Blind Photographer" (Redstone Press) looks at work by non-sighted photographers
  • The book includes photographers from the UK, India and Mexico among other places

This is an edited excerpt from "The Blind Photographer" published by Redstone Press, and edited by Mel Gooding and Julian Rothenstein.

(CNN)How do they do it?

This is the question most often asked by people when they first hear about photographs taken by the blind. The answer is much the same as that of the broader question: How does anyone take photographs?
    It depends on the sort of photograph different people want to take, on the circumstances in which they find themselves, on the diverse motives and purposes they may have for taking a photograph, and so on.
    From Tiananmen to THIS: The new world of Chinese photography
    From Tiananmen to THIS
    The machinery of photography is fundamentally simple: it is designed to catch the image that light creates on objects by means of a lens and mechanical processes (these vary and develop in sophistication, but the principle doesn't alter). Being blind or sighted, having a camera, having a subject and a desire to make a visual image of it, the camera is pointed in the right direction and a button is pressed.
    Hey presto! A photograph!
    Read More
    Read: Julien Mauve snaps interplanetary tourists
    Some sighted people have become very skilled at manipulating the devices of light measurement, the length of exposure, color and tonal modification, etc. Some have not. (I am among the latter.)
    But the huge number of possible uses to which photography has been put has taught us that the use of these technical devices does not necessarily increase the interest of a photograph, or affect the value we place upon it. We, the sighted, look at photographs in a hundred different ways. We look for different things, for different purposes. We make judgments accordingly.
    &quot;Tanvir Bush with Matt Larsen-Daw of Photovoice&quot; (2009) by Mikel Smithen
    "Tanvir Bush with Matt Larsen-Daw of Photovoice" (2009) by Mikel Smithen
    The most sophisticated photographers in the world have often used the simplest cameras in the simplest ways; the most skilled and technically proficient photographers using the most advanced gear cannot guarantee that others will find their photographs interesting, beautiful, useful, or valuable.
    Read: Photographing the 'City of Possibilities'
    Moreover, no photographer, however accomplished, can know how any photograph will turn out. Most professional photographers in any field take many in order to find out which shots will be successful, in whatever terms are relevant to a particular shoot. Think of those innumerable contact sheets, in which, out of dozens, one photo is selected.
    Japan&#39;s crystal universe: A magical installation from another planet
    This crystal universe actually exists
    The blind photographer has, like every other photographer, an idea of what he or she wants to achieve. The blind photographer has a body, a mind, a purpose and/or a desire; the blind photographer spends life in complex relations to other people, sighted and blind, and to objects in the world.
    Read: Intimate photos reveal Freddie Mercury's private world
    Like any other photographer he or she may seek practical help and advice from others: to adjust the camera, to set up a subject, to catch an image on the wing using the simple machinery of the camera.
    What the sighted viewer makes of an image is a matter of individual response, just as it would be to any other image. From the exchanges of such viewers, the interest, usefulness and value of a particular image in the vast world of such images will be determined.
    The blind photographer takes photographs just like any other photographer.
    "The Blind Photographer" (Redstone Press) is out now.