Nearly 1.5 million without power in Puerto Rico

(CNN) Puerto Rico has gone dark. A power outage on the island has left nearly 1.5 million people without power, according to a statement from the government-run electric company AEE. The blackout is affecting most of the country, causing traffic jams and forcing business closures. CNN Map

But telecommunications services are working normally and the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport continues to operate, Alejandro García Padilla, the governor of Puerto Rico, said at a news conference.

Padilla said the outage will last for hours, though some areas may get electricity back in two to four hours.

Read More