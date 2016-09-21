Breaking News

Nearly 1.5 million without power in Puerto Rico

By Nelson Quiñones and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 9:43 PM ET, Wed September 21, 2016

The Puerto Rican Capitol building.
(CNN)Puerto Rico has gone dark.

A power outage on the island has left nearly 1.5 million people without power, according to a statement from the government-run electric company AEE.
The blackout is affecting most of the country, causing traffic jams and forcing business closures.
    But telecommunications services are working normally and the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport continues to operate, Alejandro García Padilla, the governor of Puerto Rico, said at a news conference.
    Padilla said the outage will last for hours, though some areas may get electricity back in two to four hours.
    AEE said the blackout begun after a fire at its Aguierre power plant, but it is under control. No injuries have been reported.
    At the moment, the government does not believe that the outage was the result of any kind of sabotage to the electric power company, but that will need to be investigated, Padilla said.