Prince Edward Island schools evacuated for bomb threat

Story highlights The Royal Canadian Mounted Police received a bomb threat by fax

Roughly 19,000 students attend the 63 schools on the island

(CNN) All schools on Canada's Prince Edward Island were evacuated Wednesday "due to a potential threat," Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

The RCMP received a fax Wednesday morning with a message saying that bombs had been placed in several P.E.I. schools and would be detonated the same day but did not specify which ones, RCMP Sgt. Kevin Baillie told CNN affiliate CTV.

"School emergency evacuation plans have been activated," the RCMP statement said. "Staff are taking students to safe locations in the community and buses are meeting them there. Parents need to ‎meet their children at these safe areas.

"Parents and guardians are asked to wait for further instructions to pick up their children once the facilities are cleared. Further information will be made available as soon as possible."

Within 10 minutes of receiving the initial threat, all schools had been notified and had begun evacuations. Roughly 19,000 students attend the 63 schools on the island province in eastern Canada.

