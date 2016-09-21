Breaking News

Prince Edward Island schools evacuated for 'potential threat'

By AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

Updated 10:35 AM ET, Wed September 21, 2016

(CNN)All schools on Canada's Prince Edward Island have been evacuated "due to a potential threat," Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement Wednesday.

"School emergency evacuation plans have been activated," the statement said. "Staff are taking students to safe locations in the community and buses are meeting them there. Parents need to ‎meet their children at these safe areas. Parents and guardians are asked to wait for further instructions to pick up their children once the facilities are cleared. Further information will be made available as soon as possible."
Sixty-three schools with grades ranging from K-12 have been evacuated.
    Developing story - more to come