Story highlights Death toll in the dozens as dissatisfaction with political process turns violent

Protestors, cops amongst dead

(CNN) An international rights organization has told CNN that dozens of people have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo as political turmoil roils the Central African country.

Human Rights Watch senior researcher Ida Sawyer said that at least 44 people have died as political demonstrations turned violent.

Opponents of the government took to the streets earlier this week to protest the national electoral commission's failure to announce a timetable for the presidential election, due to take place in November.

Citing "credible reports," Sawyer said that 37 protesters have been killed since the protests began, six police officers and one supporter of ruling leader Joseph Kabila's party. CNN cannot independently verify the figure.

In a follow-up email, Sawyer said that "at least 37 (civilians have been killed) since the protests began, including 20 who were killed yesterday (September 19) and 17 who were killed last night and today (September 20)."

