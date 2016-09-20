Justin Trudeau: Growth can work for everyone

Story highlights Justin Trudeau: "You can't just bring (refugees) over. You have to help them on a path towards being successful"

(CNN) When Justin Trudeau swept to power last year amid a wave of positive change and optimism, he promised to bring Canada back to the global stage.

"Withdrawing support from globalization," the Prime Minister told CNN's Christiane Amanpour ahead of his debut speech to the UN General Assembly, "is taking us in the wrong direction."

He added, "And what we're doing in Canada is very much focused on showing inclusive growth, diversity, opportunities for everyone is a path forward, and I'm finding a lot of reflection of the desire for that on the world stage."

Ten months into his tenure, Trudeau is still remarkably popular, with one recent Nanos Research poll showing that 69% of respondents agreed he had the qualities of a good political leader.

Last February his center-left government took in 25,000 Syrian refugees, one of his other campaign promises, at a time of fierce division and when so many other countries seem to be shunning asylum seekers. He personally welcomed the first group to arrive in Toronto.

