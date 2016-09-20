Foliage forecast: Drought may mute fall colors

Story highlights Drought could make fall foliage more drab this year

Colored leaves will likely come earlier than usual and not last as long

(CNN) When you think of fall, the first thing that usually comes to mind is leaves changing to beautiful reds, oranges and yellows.

But the drought this year will probably have an enormous impact on the foliage in some areas of the US.

A lack of rain in the Northeast will cause many trees, especially shallow-rooted ones like maples or birches, to go into survival mode, "shutting down" early and preparing for winter.

This stressful condition causes leaves to turn brown and fall off before they reach their peak color. The leaves that do change color will do so very briefly and with more muted colors than normal.

So we'll probably see fall colors earlier than usual this year, and they won't last as long as previous years.

Curious what is normal peak for Fall foliage? Here is the current week compared to next week https://t.co/IKPMAumvPD pic.twitter.com/bClmmq2T9T — Allison Chinchar (@AllisonChinchar) September 18, 2016

