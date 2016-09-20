Former President Jimmy Carter's 32-year passion project to build homes

Story highlights Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have built homes for more than 30 years

The Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project started in 1984

Habitat for Humanity builds homes in 70 countries

(CNN) Former President Jimmy Carter is almost 92 years old, but he still swings a mighty hammer.

On a hot August day in Memphis, Carter, his wife Rosalynn and a group of volunteers were hard at work, building homes with Habitat for Humanity

A year earlier, the elder statesman announced that he had brain cancer. There was surgery, radiation and drugs. Now he's in remission and back to work.

"This has been the main thing we do outside of Carter Center and outside of my political jobs," the former president explained during a break in construction. "It's a practical way to put my religious beliefs into practice over the years. We talk about poor people in need and this is the best way I know to close that gap between rich people and the people who've never had a decent place to live."

