Story highlights Pair find backpack containing pipe bombs

Wires immediately made them suspicious

(CNN) Lee Parker needs a backpack.

He's homeless and he uses a blue garbage bag to carry his belongings.

So when he and his friend saw a backpack sitting on top in a garbage can near a train station Sunday in Elizabeth, New Jersey, they grabbed it.

"When I noticed the bag I said, 'This is fine, I can have this for work, I can put my lunch in,'" Parker told CNN affiliate CBS New York

As soon as they looked inside, they knew they had to call police.

