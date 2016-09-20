Charlotte police shoot and kill man, sparking growing protest

Story highlights Charlotte police say the man had a gun

Protesters gather in apartment complex

(CNN) [Breaking news alert, posted at 11:30 p.m. ET Tuesday]

The man fatally shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is Keith Lamont Scott, and his family has been notified, Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts said Tuesday night. In a statement, Roberts said Brentley Vinson, the officer involved in the shooting, has been placed on paid administrative leave. She said the officer has worked for the department since July 21, 2014.

[Previous story, posted at 11:14 p.m. ET Tuesday]

Charlotte, North Carolina, police looking to serve a warrant Tuesday shot and killed a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The man was armed but not the man police were looking for, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release.

