Story highlights Official: Asia Bibi Rahami is cooperating with investigators

She's currently in the United Arab Emirates

(CNN) Could Ahmad Khan Rahami's wife provide clues about the bombing suspect and his plans?

Asia Bibi Rahami is cooperating with investigators, according to a US official. Authorities haven't revealed any details about what she's said.

She has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Saturday's bombings in New York and New Jersey. Here's what we've learned so far about her:

She left the United States before the bombings.

Rahami's wife left the United States before Saturday's bombings in New York and New Jersey, a law enforcement official said.

Read More