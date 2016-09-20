Story highlights
- Official: Asia Bibi Rahami is cooperating with investigators
- She's currently in the United Arab Emirates
(CNN)Could Ahmad Khan Rahami's wife provide clues about the bombing suspect and his plans?
Asia Bibi Rahami is cooperating with investigators, according to a US official. Authorities haven't revealed any details about what she's said.
She has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Saturday's bombings in New York and New Jersey. Here's what we've learned so far about her:
She left the United States before the bombings.
Rahami's wife left the United States before Saturday's bombings in New York and New Jersey, a law enforcement official said.
She'd been scheduled to fly back to the United States this week, two US officials said.
She's currently in the United Arab Emirates, where she's spoken with US officials, a US official said.
She married Rahami in Pakistan in 2011.
Rahami, 28, and his wife married in July 2011 in Pakistan while Rahami was spending several weeks in the region, according to a law enforcement official who had reviewed his travel and immigration record.
Rahami had asked officials for help with her immigration paperwork.
That same year, Rahami filed a petition to bring his wife to the United States. The paperwork was approved in 2012, according to one official, who said it was unclear from the paperwork whether she'd come to the country.
Rahami ran into problems with his wife's immigration paperwork in 2014 and contacted a US congressman for help.
US Rep. Albio Sires said Rahami contacted his office about concerns with his wife's passport and visa. Her Pakistani passport had expired, according to Sires, and the US Consulate wouldn't give her an immigrant visa until the passport was renewed.
Once the passport was renewed, according to Sires, Rahami's wife learned she was pregnant, and US officials told her they wouldn't issue a visa until the baby was born. Then, according to Sires, officials said they'd have to get an immigrant visa for the baby, too.
Sires said he doesn't know what happened next. At the time, he said, the consulate advised Rahami to travel to Karachi, Pakistan, but Rahami said it was too dangerous.
A US lawmaker is looking for more information about her.
In a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on Tuesday, Sen. Ron Johnson asked for more information about Asia Bibi Rahami's immigration, travel and visa applications.