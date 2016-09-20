Ahmad Khan Rahami's wife: What we know

Story highlights Investigators want to talk to Ahmad Khan Rahami's wife

The two married in 2011 in Pakistan

(CNN) Could Ahmad Khan Rahami's wife provide clues about the bombing suspect and his plans?

Investigators want to speak with her, but they need to find her first.

Authorities haven't released the wife's name, and details about her background are scarce. Here's what we've learned so far:

She recently left the United States.

Rahami's wife left the United States a few days before Saturday's bombings in New York and New Jersey, a law enforcement official said.

Read More