Where did Ahmad Khan Rahami travel?

(CNN) The man suspected of planting bombs in New York and New Jersey is a naturalized US citizen -- but has made several trips overseas.

Here's a look at Rahami's travel history, according to law enforcement officials:

1995: Move to the United States

Rahami, who was born in Afghanistan, comes to the United States at about age 7. His father arrived a few years earlier, seeking asylum.

2003: First US passport

Rahami receives his first US passport as a teenager. He gets another one in 2007 after he said he lost his first one.

2011: US citizenship

Rahami becomes a naturalized US citizen at about age 23.

2011: Visit to Kandahar, Afghanistan

It was not immediately clear what Rahani did during his 2011 visit to Kandahar, or how long he spent there.

2011: Visit to Quetta, Pakistan

During his visit to Quetta, Rahani married a Pakistani woman in July 2011.

2011: Return to the United States

Upon returning from Pakistan in 2011, Rahami had to go through secondary screening because he visited Quetta, an area known for its Taliban presence.

At that time, he told immigration officials he was visiting family and attending his uncle's wedding and renewing his Pakistani visa.

2013 to 2014: Visit to Pakistan and Afghanistan

In April 2013, Rahami returned to Pakistan and stayed there until March 2014.

During that time, he traveled by car to Afghanistan, but it was not immediately clear why.

2014: Return to the United States

When Rahami returned to the United States, he was again taken into secondary questioning.

He told officials he was visiting his wife, uncles and aunts. A law enforcement official said each time he was taken to secondary screening, he satisfied whatever concerns immigration officials had.