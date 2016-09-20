The Shaq guide to Los Angeles

Story highlights "Los Angeles is a bona fide sports city," says Shaquille O'Neal

The former Lakers star tells us his favorite things about Tinseltown

(CNN) "They're used to winning in L.A. L.A. is about fun, having a good time and winning."

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal knows this better than most, having led the Los Angeles Lakers to victory in three consecutive championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

"Los Angeles is a bona fide sports city," the larger-than-life NBA star -- he stands a whopping 7 ft 1 inch (2.16 meters) tall -- tells CNN when we catch up with him for travel show "In 24 Hours."

The Shaq says the Lakers "delivered hall-of-famers that you'll never forget. Magic Johnson. Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Kobe Bryant. Shaq. Jerry West."

In the video above he tells us his favorite things about Tinseltown: the star tours, his favorite L.A. memories and the fact that it's "exactly what you see on TV."

