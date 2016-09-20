(CNN) Serena Williams says she's sick and tired of playing at grand slams while injured.

Williams has struggled with injury over the past year with shoulder and knee problems increasing her frustration throughout the season.

And the soon to be 35-year-old is refusing to put a date on a comeback, instead focusing on making sure she's close to full fitness before making a return.

Tired

"I'm tired of playing tournaments unhealthy and taking losses that I would never lose," Williams told CNN at the unveiling of her French coach Patrick Mouratoglou's new tennis academy near Nice.

"I definitely want to make sure I'm healthy and playing at my best or at least 80% healthy or 70% healthy -- that way I can be able to play at a higher level."

The knee injury appeared to play a significant part in Williams' defeat by Karolina Pliskova in the last four at Flushing Meadows.

While she refused to blame the injury for the loss, the result meant she managed to land just one grand slam title compared to the three she won a year earlier.

Bad season

Mouratoglou offered a rather frank assessment of the problems his player had faced over the past season.

"We have to be honest -- it has been a bad season for her," he told CNN. "She's been injured a lot which makes it worse because she couldn't play much.

"She played only eight tournaments, which is really, really, not much. For Serena, any result that is not a title is a bad result -- so a final of a grand slam is a bad result for her. We can't be satisfied with one grand slam final and two finals lost.

"It's a bad year, there are many explanations but we have to learn and be better next year and that is definitely the goal. This is not satisfying at all."

Hide Caption 1 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl At the beginning – Serena sports a beaded hairstyle as she celebrates her first U.S. Open title -- and her first major -- back in 1999. Hide Caption 2 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Parisian style – The American poses on court after triumphing in the 2015 French Open final. It was the second leg of a title tally that could make her the first tennis player to complete a calendar grand slam since Steffi Graf in 1988. Hide Caption 3 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl In the pink – Serena blasts down a powerful serve on her way to another victory. Hide Caption 4 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Height of fashion – In 1999, Williams enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida to study fashion design. Here, she shows a collection of her designs at the 2012 Australian Open. Hide Caption 5 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl If the cap fits... – The world No. 1 serves during a training session ahead of the 2015 French Open in Paris. Hide Caption 6 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Traditional values – The following month she celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title in 2015, resplendent in the All England Club's traditional all-white attire. It meant she held all four grand slam titles, going back to the 2014 U.S. Open -- her second "Serena Slam." Hide Caption 7 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl The cat's whiskers – Serena sported a catsuit when she played Corina Morariu during the 2002 U.S. Open. That title was the third leg of her first non-calendar "Serena Slam," which she completed months later at the 2003 Australian Open. Hide Caption 8 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Making an entrance – Williams waves to the crowd as she enters stadium court before her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at Indian Wells in 2015. Hide Caption 9 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Glowing performance – In a neon yellow outfit, Serena celebrates against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the 2012 Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio. Hide Caption 10 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Blue moment – Williams looks crestfallen as she reflects on a point that got away. Hide Caption 11 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Suitable occasion – A more formally-attired Serena celebrates one of her six victories at the U.S. Open. Hide Caption 12 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Black and white image – The Florida resident has triumphed in New York for the past three years. Hide Caption 13 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Power play – With her hair -- which she once described as "super crazy" -- tied back, Serena blasts a shot in a match against Ana Ivanovic in Cincinnati. Hide Caption 14 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Out of the shadows – Serena serves on a sunny day at Flushing Meadows, New York. Hide Caption 15 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Up in the air – Williams celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final against Maria Sharapova in 2013. Hide Caption 16 of 17 Photos: Tennis' calendar girl Hair-raising – Serena sports a new style at the Australian Open in 2013. Hide Caption 17 of 17

Looking back

While Mouratoglou was happy to discuss Williams' travails of the past 12 months, the world No. 2 was altogether more terse.

Asked about her reflections over the past season, Williams said: "Yeah I'm not talking about that so ..."

And questioned about regaining her World No.1 spot from Germany's Angelique Kerber, she added: "I'm not talking about my career. If you want to talk about other things that's okay ..."

Williams was more forthcoming when asked about her fashion line which enjoyed a showing at New York Fashion Week.

Catwalk

She unveiled the Serena Williams Signature Statement fall collection, presented by HSN, last week, and says the business commitment has little effect on her tennis. And with a day's rest between matches at the US Open, Williams was able to keep one eye on her fashion line.

"It's easy for me because when I'm on the court I'm really, really focused," she added. "I'm playing every other day so I have plenty of time just to go through small things. I have a wonderful team that I work with and they really do a lot of the work.

"I think they get a little bit intimidated when I come in and change everything and say, 'It has to be this way.' So that's also really cool."

So what's more difficult -- playing at the US Open or planning a fashion show?

"I don't know," she said. "I think they are pretty equal. Fashion is probably a little easier I guess but at least in a grand slam I can control what happens.

"In a fashion show I can't necessary control what people may think of the garments you put so much work into."