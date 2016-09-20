Breaking News

Serena Williams won't rush back after battling injuries in 2016

By Ravi Ubha and James Masters, CNN

Updated 7:25 AM ET, Tue September 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

serena williams return to full health intv_00012204
serena williams return to full health intv_00012204

    JUST WATCHED

    Serena Williams: 'Tired of playing unhealthy'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Serena Williams: 'Tired of playing unhealthy' 02:30

Story highlights

  • Serena Williams refuses to set comeback date
  • 22-time grand slam winner has struggled with injury

(CNN)Serena Williams says she's sick and tired of playing at grand slams while injured.

The 22-time grand slam champion, lost her world No. 1 ranking to Angelique Kerber earlier this month when she was dumped out of the US Open at the semifinal stage.
    Williams has struggled with injury over the past year with shoulder and knee problems increasing her frustration throughout the season.
    And the soon to be 35-year-old is refusing to put a date on a comeback, instead focusing on making sure she's close to full fitness before making a return.
    Angelique Kerber wins US Open
    Angelique Kerber wins US Open

      JUST WATCHED

      Angelique Kerber wins US Open

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Angelique Kerber wins US Open 01:28

    Tired

    Read More
    "I'm tired of playing tournaments unhealthy and taking losses that I would never lose," Williams told CNN at the unveiling of her French coach Patrick Mouratoglou's new tennis academy near Nice.
    "I definitely want to make sure I'm healthy and playing at my best or at least 80% healthy or 70% healthy -- that way I can be able to play at a higher level."
    The knee injury appeared to play a significant part in Williams' defeat by Karolina Pliskova in the last four at Flushing Meadows.
    While she refused to blame the injury for the loss, the result meant she managed to land just one grand slam title compared to the three she won a year earlier.

    Bad season

    Mouratoglou offered a rather frank assessment of the problems his player had faced over the past season.
    Stan Wawrinka wins US Open
    Stan Wawrinka wins US Open

      JUST WATCHED

      Stan Wawrinka wins US Open

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Stan Wawrinka wins US Open 02:18
    "We have to be honest -- it has been a bad season for her," he told CNN. "She's been injured a lot which makes it worse because she couldn't play much.
    "She played only eight tournaments, which is really, really, not much. For Serena, any result that is not a title is a bad result -- so a final of a grand slam is a bad result for her. We can't be satisfied with one grand slam final and two finals lost.
    "It's a bad year, there are many explanations but we have to learn and be better next year and that is definitely the goal. This is not satisfying at all."
    Read: Serena makes more history
    Serena Williams enjoyed an astonishing 2015 season -- winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She missed the China Open and WTA finals after revealing she needed time to recover from a grueling year.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Serena Williams enjoyed an astonishing 2015 season -- winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She missed the China Open and WTA finals after revealing she needed time to recover from a grueling year.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Serena sports a beaded hairstyle as she celebrates her first U.S. Open title -- and her first major -- back in 1999.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    At the beginningSerena sports a beaded hairstyle as she celebrates her first U.S. Open title -- and her first major -- back in 1999.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    The American poses on court after triumphing in the 2015 French Open final. It was the second leg of a title tally that could make her the first tennis player to complete a calendar grand slam since Steffi Graf in 1988.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Parisian styleThe American poses on court after triumphing in the 2015 French Open final. It was the second leg of a title tally that could make her the first tennis player to complete a calendar grand slam since Steffi Graf in 1988.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    Serena blasts down a powerful serve on her way to another victory.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    In the pinkSerena blasts down a powerful serve on her way to another victory.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    In 1999, Williams enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida to study fashion design. Here, she shows a collection of her designs at the 2012 Australian Open.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Height of fashionIn 1999, Williams enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida to study fashion design. Here, she shows a collection of her designs at the 2012 Australian Open.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    The world No. 1 serves during a training session ahead of the 2015 French Open in Paris.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    If the cap fits...The world No. 1 serves during a training session ahead of the 2015 French Open in Paris.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    The following month she celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title in 2015, resplendent in the All England Club&#39;s traditional all-white attire. It meant she held all four grand slam titles, going back to the 2014 U.S. Open -- her second &quot;Serena Slam.&quot;
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Traditional valuesThe following month she celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title in 2015, resplendent in the All England Club's traditional all-white attire. It meant she held all four grand slam titles, going back to the 2014 U.S. Open -- her second "Serena Slam."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    Serena sported a catsuit when she played Corina Morariu during the 2002 U.S. Open. That title was the third leg of her first non-calendar &quot;Serena Slam,&quot; which she completed months later at the 2003 Australian Open.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    The cat's whiskersSerena sported a catsuit when she played Corina Morariu during the 2002 U.S. Open. That title was the third leg of her first non-calendar "Serena Slam," which she completed months later at the 2003 Australian Open.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    Williams waves to the crowd as she enters stadium court before her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at Indian Wells in 2015.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Making an entranceWilliams waves to the crowd as she enters stadium court before her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at Indian Wells in 2015.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    In a neon yellow outfit, Serena celebrates against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the 2012 Western &amp;amp; Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Glowing performanceIn a neon yellow outfit, Serena celebrates against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the 2012 Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Williams looks crestfallen as she reflects on a point that got away.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Blue momentWilliams looks crestfallen as she reflects on a point that got away.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    A more formally-attired Serena celebrates one of her six victories at the U.S. Open.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Suitable occasionA more formally-attired Serena celebrates one of her six victories at the U.S. Open.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    The Florida resident has triumphed in New York for the past three years.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Black and white imageThe Florida resident has triumphed in New York for the past three years.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    With her hair -- &lt;a href=&quot;/2012/08/15/sport/tennis/serena-venus-roddick-williams-tennis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;which she once described as &quot;super crazy&quot;&lt;/a&gt; -- tied back, Serena blasts a shot in a match against Ana Ivanovic in Cincinnati.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Power playWith her hair -- which she once described as "super crazy" -- tied back, Serena blasts a shot in a match against Ana Ivanovic in Cincinnati.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    Serena serves on a sunny day at Flushing Meadows, New York.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Out of the shadowsSerena serves on a sunny day at Flushing Meadows, New York.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Williams celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final against Maria Sharapova in 2013.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Up in the airWilliams celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final against Maria Sharapova in 2013.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    Serena sports a new style at the Australian Open in 2013.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Hair-raisingSerena sports a new style at the Australian Open in 2013.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    serena williams wimbledon 2015Serena Williams US Open 1999serena william Fremch OpenSerena Williams Serena fashionserena williams practice serveSerena trophytennis fashion serena williams cat suitserena williams indian wells waveserena williams hairSerena Williams Hopman CupSerena Willaimstennis williams us opensport tennis williams cincinnatiserena williams heatserena celebratesSerena Williams Australian Open

    Looking back

    While Mouratoglou was happy to discuss Williams' travails of the past 12 months, the world No. 2 was altogether more terse.
    Asked about her reflections over the past season, Williams said: "Yeah I'm not talking about that so ..."
    And questioned about regaining her World No.1 spot from Germany's Angelique Kerber, she added: "I'm not talking about my career. If you want to talk about other things that's okay ..."
    Williams was more forthcoming when asked about her fashion line which enjoyed a showing at New York Fashion Week.

    Straight off the #NYFW Runway, I'm here @hsn with @rakiareynolds talking about my new fall collection #SignatureStatement

    A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

    Catwalk

    She unveiled the Serena Williams Signature Statement fall collection, presented by HSN, last week, and says the business commitment has little effect on her tennis. And with a day's rest between matches at the US Open, Williams was able to keep one eye on her fashion line.
    "It's easy for me because when I'm on the court I'm really, really focused," she added. "I'm playing every other day so I have plenty of time just to go through small things. I have a wonderful team that I work with and they really do a lot of the work.
    "I think they get a little bit intimidated when I come in and change everything and say, 'It has to be this way.' So that's also really cool."
    So what's more difficult -- playing at the US Open or planning a fashion show?
    Read: "I'm not going to play tennis forever"
    "I don't know," she said. "I think they are pretty equal. Fashion is probably a little easier I guess but at least in a grand slam I can control what happens.
    "In a fashion show I can't necessary control what people may think of the garments you put so much work into."