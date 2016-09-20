CNN Student News - September 21, 2016

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary
September 21, 2016
A geographical explanation of why it's so difficult to get aid to some war-torn areas of Syria leads off our coverage this Wednesday. That's followed by a recently issued report card for many U.S. fast food restaurant chains. And ahead of next week's U.S. presidential debate, we're visiting Florida for a detailed examination of why it's characterized as a battleground state.
On this page you will find today's show Transcript and a place for you to request to be on the CNN Student News Roll Call.
TRANSCRIPT
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!