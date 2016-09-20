Breaking News

CNN Student News - September 21, 2016

Updated 4:37 PM ET, Tue September 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

September 21, 2016

A geographical explanation of why it's so difficult to get aid to some war-torn areas of Syria leads off our coverage this Wednesday. That's followed by a recently issued report card for many U.S. fast food restaurant chains. And ahead of next week's U.S. presidential debate, we're visiting Florida for a detailed examination of why it's characterized as a battleground state.
On this page you will find today's show Transcript and a place for you to request to be on the CNN Student News Roll Call.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Read More
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!