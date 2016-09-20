Story highlights The Post reported four separate donations

The checks total more than $250,000

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's personal philanthropy used over $250,000 to litigate lawsuits against Trump's business interests, according to a new Washington Post report.

On four occasions, The Donald J. Trump Foundation cut checks to settle suits -- a controversial and potentially illegal tactic given that the Foundation is funded primarily with other donors' money, not his, according to the Post review of legal documents and interviews.

The most substantial donation was $100,000 to Fisher House, a veterans' charity, as part of a settlement with the city of Palm Beach, Florida, home to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

And another check for $158,000 was distributed from the Foundation as a way for a Trump golf course to settle another lawsuit, according to the Post.

"Trump is using his charities to benefit his businesses, which is against the law," Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold told CNN's John Berman and Kate Bolduan of his report.

