Breaking News

Trump used family charity to settle lawsuits against his businesses: report

By Theodore Schleifer, CNN

Updated 3:11 PM ET, Tue September 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Washington Post: Trump used charity's money to settle lawsuits
Washington Post: Trump used charity's money to settle lawsuits

    JUST WATCHED

    Washington Post: Trump used charity's money to settle lawsuits

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Washington Post: Trump used charity's money to settle lawsuits 01:50

Story highlights

  • The Post reported four separate donations
  • The checks total more than $250,000

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump's personal philanthropy used over $250,000 to litigate lawsuits against Trump's business interests, according to a new Washington Post report.

On four occasions, The Donald J. Trump Foundation cut checks to settle suits -- a controversial and potentially illegal tactic given that the Foundation is funded primarily with other donors' money, not his, according to the Post review of legal documents and interviews.
    The most substantial donation was $100,000 to Fisher House, a veterans' charity, as part of a settlement with the city of Palm Beach, Florida, home to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.
    And another check for $158,000 was distributed from the Foundation as a way for a Trump golf course to settle another lawsuit, according to the Post.
    "Trump is using his charities to benefit his businesses, which is against the law," Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold told CNN's John Berman and Kate Bolduan of his report.
    Read More
    The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment on the report.
    Trump's Foundation has come under scrutiny from investigators and Democrats over possible pay-for-play schemes. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is investigating the foundation to make sure it is abiding by state charity law, and House Democrats have called for the Department of Justice to look at Trump's relationship with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who declined to formally investigate it.