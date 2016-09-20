Clinton: Tulsa shooting 'unbearable,' should be 'intolerable'

Story highlights Terence Crutcher was shot and killed last weekafter his car broke down in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Clinton has made addressing police shootings and criminal justice reform a key aspect of her campaign

White Plains, New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that the recent shooting of Terence Crutcher in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was "unbearable" and said "systemic racism" should not be tolerated.

"We have got to tackle systemic racism," Clinton said on "The Steve Harvey Morning Show." "This horrible shooting again. How many times do we have to see this in our country?"

Crutcher was shot and killed last week after his car broke down. The 40-year-old black man raised his hands above his head just before Officer Betty Shelby fatally shot him. Crutcher was unarmed at the time.

"This is just unbearable," Clinton said. "And it needs to be intolerable."

"And maybe I can, by speaking directly to white people, say, 'Look, this is not who we are,'" Clinton said. "We have got to do everything possible to improve policing, to go right at implicit bias."

